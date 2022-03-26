Speaking on the ongoing Hijab controversy, Iftikhar Admad stated that the issue has been created to take Muslim women away from the mainstream.

At the recent meeting of the UP Board of Madrassa Education, it was announced that all madrasas across Uttar Pradesh will have to begin classes after the recital of the national anthem. This action plan will be implemented beginning with the next session.

At a meeting led by the chairperson on Thursday, the board made several decisions about tests, attendance, and teacher recruitment.

“We want Madrassas at par with English schools and we want the Madrassa kids to study Indian history. Our Muslim population is very talented. We are trying to get our Madrassa students students into mainstream,” the chairperson told NewsX.

The Chairperson of the UP Board of Madrassa Education, Iftikhar Ahmad said that muslims know how to live in harmony and that attempts are being made to drive the muslims away and create a divide. He further said that there should be a uniform law in the nation.

He also mentioned that the UP government provides aid to 560 Madarsas.

“Islam has never opposed science. We have been teaching through Quran that science is very important,” Ahmad mentioned in the interview with NewsX.

“The management has decided to hire teachers who qualify MET exams,” he added.

Speaking on the ongoing Hijab controversy, Iftikhar Admad stated that the issue has been created to take Muslim women away from the mainstream.

Stating that madrasa board exams would be held from May 14 to May 27, he said that as decided at a meeting in October last year subjects like Hindi, English, maths, social sciences and science would be made mandatory from the next academic session for students up to senior secondary level.

With the addition of these subjects, six examination papers will be required. Until now, these subjects were optional and were taught using NCERT textbooks.

The new session will also see the introduction of biometric technology for teacher attendance as well as the facility for students to register online.