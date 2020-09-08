Mr N V Subhash, grandson of PV Narasimha Rao and Telangana BJP leader said that a resolution passed by the Telangana Assembly recommending nation’s highest civilian award to late Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao is laudable and he extended his support to the initiative.

Hyderabad: “A resolution passed by the Telangana Assembly recommending nation’s highest civilian award to late Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao is laudable and we support Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for taking initiative as part of the Centenary celebrations of the dynamic leader, son of Telangana soil and father of economic reforms in the country,” Mr N V Subhash, grandson of PV Narasimha Rao and Telangana BJP leader has said.

The resolution in the Telangana State Assembly recommending the Centre to announce Bharat Ratna to PV Narasimha Rao, he said on Tuesday that the dream of crores of people in two Telugu States and also people across the country. Recalling that the UPA government had rejected the Assembly resolution passed during the united Andhra Pradesh seeking Bharat Ratna for PV Narasimha Rao, Subhash said the Congress party’s real intention was exposed and it should be a lesson for senior leaders in the party.

Expressing hope that the Central Government would consider and announce Bharat Ratna to the visionary leader PV Narasimha Rao, the BJP leader said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has great respect for PV Narasimha Rao and he would be honored appropriately. Narendra Modi remembered PV on several occasions praising his services to the nation.

In the recent ‘Maan ki Baat’ programme also Modi has called him a ‘great son of India’. He reiterated that Rao led the country at a very crucial time in India’s history terming him as a great political leader and a scholar, he said. Narendra Modi Govt. also constructed a memorial at Ekta Sthal in Delhi & announced a postal stamp to commemorate on the occasion of centenary celebrations.

He said cutting across political affiliations and people from different sections of the society also wanted the central Government to announce “Bharat Ratna” to Late P V Narasimha Rao in coming days.

