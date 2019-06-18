TS EdCET results 2019 @edcet.tsche.ac.in: Osmania University is expected to release the TS Ed.CET 2019 result on, on June 19, 2019 at 11:30 am @ edcet.tsche.ac.in, as per the official notification. The result will be released in the online mode. Candidates those who had appeared in the entrance exam conducted by Osmania University on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) can check their result on the official website of TSCHE, i.e edcet.tsche.ac.in

To download the result of the TS Ed.CET rank card 2019, the candidates are required to enter necessary details such as hall ticket number/registration number and date of birth. Earlier, the preliminary answer key of TS Ed.CET exam 2019 was released on June 4, 2019.

The TS Ed.CET 2019 entrance examination was conducted on May 31, 2019, in an online mode as a Computer Based Test. The test duration was two hours conducted from 10 am to 12 pm for candidates appearing in the subjects of Physical Sciences, Social Studies and English methodologies and 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm and for the candidates appearing in Mathematics and Biological Sciences methodologies.

TS Ed.CET is a yearly entrance examination conducted by Osmania University, Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education.

TS EdCET results 2019: Steps to check TS Ed.CET Results Online

Step 1: Go to the official website edcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘TS ED.CET result 2019

Step 3: Enter all your hall ticket number, registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Click on the button saying Submit

Step 5: After this, Your result will be shown on the screen, Take a printout for future reference.

