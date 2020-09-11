TS PGLCET 2020: The Telangana State Post Graduate Law Common Entrance Test, or TS PGLCET, 2020 Results will be announced by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on its online portal, tsche.ac.in.

TS PGLCET 2020: The Telangana State Post Graduate Law Common Entrance Test, or TS PGLCET, 2020 Results will be announced by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on its online portal, tsche.ac.in. Candidates will be able to view the current state of the exam by entering the necessary credentials. Candidates are also advised to keep an eye on the website for the results.

Once released, candidates will be able to download and print their results. Candidates can not obtain their results from the Telangana State Council of Higher Education physically or through any other way.

Follow the given steps to view your Telangana State Post Graduate Law Common Entrance Test 2020 Results:

Step 1. Go to the official website Telangana State Council of Higher Education, tsche.ac.in

Step 2. Select the ‘Download Rank Card’ hyperlink on the home page.

Step 3. Fill in the required information like the application number, birth date and Admit Card number.

Step 4. Select the ‘View Scorecard’ option and your result will be displayed on the screen. It may be downloaded and printed for future reference.

The Telangana State Post Graduate Law Common Entrance Test is an entrance exam into LLM courses offered by colleges in Telangana. The requirement to apply for this exam is an LLB degree or equivalent with at least 50% marks gained.

