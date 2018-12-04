TSPSC Group 4 Final Answer key 2018: The Telangana TSPSC Group 4 Exam 2018 Final Answer Keys have been released by the Telangana State Public service Commission (TSPSC) through its official website. The Answer Keys can be now downloaded by the candidates who have appeared for the examination.

TSPSC Group 4 Final Answer key 2018: The Telangana State Public service Commission (TSPSC) has released the final Answer Keys of TSPSC Group 4 Exam 2018 through its official website today, i.e. on December 4, 2018. All the candidates who had appeared for the examination this year and were eagerly waiting for the Answer Keys to be put can now check the same by logging into the website- tspsc.gov.in. candidates can download the Answer Keys and tally their attempted answers in the written examination.

Moreover, as per reports in a leading daily, the TNPSC Group 4 examination was conducted by the Board on December 7, 2018. It has also been reported that this there are as many as 1,867 vacant positions against Group 4 category which has been aimed to be filled up through this recruitment drive.

How to download the TSPSC Group 4 Exam 2018 Answer Keys?

Visit the official website of Telangana State Public service Commission (TSPSC) – https://tspsc.gov.in

Now click on the option “Website”

Now, on the homepage, search for the link that reads, “Results, Keys, OMR Download” and click on it

Candidates will be taken to a different page

Here, click on the Key option

Another page will be opened, here, click on the first link that says, ”

Final keys for Group-IV, Junior Assistants in Telangana State Road Transport Corporation,Bill Collectors, Beverages Corporation Notification nos. 10/2018,11/2018 and 17/2018,18/2018.”

Final keys for Group-IV, Junior Assistants in Telangana State Road Transport Corporation,Bill Collectors, Beverages Corporation Notification nos. 10/2018,11/2018 and 17/2018,18/2018.” Candidates will be now directed to a different page

Here, once again click on the desired link i.e. either of this three, ‘Web note- final key’ or ‘Final_Key -Paper-I’

‘Final_Key-Paper-II’

‘Final_Key-Paper-II’ The Answer Keys will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the same and take a print out of the Answer Keys for reference

To go to the official website of TSPSC and directly download the Answer Keys, click on this link: https://tspsc.gov.in/TSPSCWEB0508/indexnew.jsp

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More