The Delhi High Court on March 9 2018 had directed the poll panel to allot a common symbol, preferably a ‘pressure cooker’, and a name to the AIADMK (Amma) faction led by Dhinakaran. However, the Supreme Court had stayed the order asking Delhi high court acting chief justice Gita Mittal to set up a two-judge bench to decide the main dispute between the two AIADMK factions over their rival claims on the party and its ‘two leaves’ symbol by April end.

The Supreme Court on Thursday vacated its order staying the Delhi high court order asking the Election Commission to consider allotting the ‘pressure cooker’ poll symbol to the AIADMK faction led by TTV Dhinakaran. Putting the Delhi High Court on a deadline, the top court directed the HC to finish Dhinakaran’s main application regarding ‘two leaves’ symbol within 4 weeks and if the order is not delivered then Dhinakaran be alloted pressure cooker symbol in 2 weeks thereon.

