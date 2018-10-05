Tamil Nadu MLA TTV Dhinakaran came with a new set of revelations on Friday, October 5, when he alleged that Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam met him in July 2017 and said that joining hands with CM EPS was wrong and he wished to become the Chief Minister.

In a fresh revelations, TTV Dhinakaran, founder of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam and ex-AIADMK leader on Friday, October 5, alleged that the Tamil Nadu Deputy CM O Panneerselvam had met him in July 17 before merging with the Chief Minister E Palaniswami and had “confessed” that joining hands with the EPS was not a correct decision, as reported by The Indian Express.

He further reportedly said that were shreds of evidence in order to prove their meeting. He claimed that OPS wanted to meet him to sack the Chief Minister E Palaniswami, as reported by news agency PTI. His allegations come at a time when OPS in a press conference said he would support EPS to protect the ruling government.

Responding to Tamil Nadu MLA Dhinakaran’s claims, AIADMK spokesperson R M Babu Murugavel said that he is only trying to fish in troubled waters. He and his confidants are just passing any judgement to stay relevant. He added that the MLA is doing all this to keep his bunch together regarding the disqualification of 18 AIADMK MLAs.

After the demise of a charismatic leader and AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa in December 2016, Tamil Nadu’s politics went through massive raptures as there was an emergence of multiple party factions.

While Palaniswami and Panneerselvam agreed for a merger under the condition that EPS would be the Chief Minister and OPS become the deputy Chief Minister, Dhinakaran was ousted from the party.

Following which, he formed his own party named Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (Amma People’s Progress Front). In 2017 December, he had contested the RK Nagar bypoll as an independent candidate and managed to win with a massive margin.

