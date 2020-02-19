Tujhse Hai Raabta 19 February Preview: In the last episode of Tujhse Hai Raabta 19, Kalyani was shown worried about Anupriya’s court hearing. Kalyani also creates disturbances by throwing things here and there stating that Anupriya is innocent. Malhar then comes in giving her hope that nothing will happen to Kalyani as he will surely be able to convince Ahir, the one who saw Rachit with the Naxalites and Anupriya shooting a bullet at him only to protect Swara. Aao saheb then goes to the police station with a purpose to meet Anupriya there.on the other hand, Sarthak visits the judge who is handling Anupriya’s case requesting her to release the latter, as they will bring the witness to the court in order to speak out the truth. Visiting the judge is then followed by Kalyani and Malhar, where former shows off his tantrum. But the judge doesn’t take any further action by knowing that Malhar is in his Police uniform.

The twist in the episode was Ahir went missing just at the time when the judge announced the arrival of an eye-witness. Atharva from his side reveals the fact that he had sneakily grabbed Ranchit’s phone before getting married to Swara.

The opening scene of today’s episode will show how Malhar is upset with the judge, also he will share his feelings and emotions with Kalyani. After listening to each other both of them get emotional, Malhar confesses to her that he has left with no other option except for listening to the judicial verdict. In between the conversation Kalyani gets to see Anupriya coming there in the police jeep. She then consoles Anupriya by reminding her of Malhar’s promise. Both Malhar and Anupriya heads towards the court where Anupriya questions about the marks on Kalyani’s cheek. Malhar to her reply says that he will explain that situation later. They both now talk about Rachit, teaming up with the Naxalites.

