The Supreme Court today agreed to take up the turban issue and to examine if the attire is an integral part of Sikhism. The issue came to light after a Delhi-based cycling enthusiast challenged a local association's rule that mandated that a cyclist must wear a helmet to participate in its championships irrespective of religion. The Supreme Court has fixed next hearing on April 23 and asked a senior advocate to assist in the matter.

In the burgeoning field of sports, it is imperative to have a level playing field, but in India, the issue of protecting the personal religious beliefs of an individual is given more importance so much so that even the Supreme Court is forced to take up such issues. Recently, a Sikh cyclist filed a petition in the court stating that he would not wear a helmet because of the fact that wearing a turban for him is mandatory as per his religious laws. Reportedly, the Supreme Court has agreed to examine the matter as an integral part of Sikhism.

Jagdeep Singh Puri who is a Delhi-based cyclist has challenged a local cycling association’s rule which makes it mandatory for the participants to wear a helmet at the time of competition. Puri (50) had moved the Supreme Court after he was disqualified from a long distance cycling event by the organisers for not wearing a helmet. The Court directed Puri to get an authority on turbans. “We want to know whether it’s an essential part of your (religious) practice.” The court also asked senior advocate CU Singh to assist in the matter.

Questioning the plea, the bench of justices SA Bobde and Justice L Nageswara Rao said, “We have sympathy for the cause. But have you showed us anything that makes it mandatory under Sikh religion to wear a turban only?. For example, Bishan Singh Bedi played cricket while simply covering his head. He never wore a turban. And what do soldiers do in battles? Don’t they wear helmets? You basically need to define what is a turban. “Great sportspersons have never worn a turban… take Milkha Singh also. It seems to us that wearing a turban is not mandatory but covering your head is,” Justice Bobde added.

Supporting the contention of Jagdeep Singh Puri, his lawyer told the bench that the Central Motor Vehicle Act also grants an exemption to Sikhs from wearing helmets while driving a two-wheeler. Notably, in several foreign countries such as the UK and US, many religious communities including Sikhs from around the world are exempted to follow the dress code keeping with their religious beliefs. Reportedly, the next hearing of the case is scheduled to take place on April 23.

