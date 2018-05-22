The Archbishop of Delhi Anil Joseph Thomas Couto has brewed a fresh controversy by sending a letter to the fellow priests across the country asking them to launch prayer campaign ahead of 2019 elections. The bishop came under fire from the political outfits for using phrases such as ‘turbulent political atmosphere’ in his letter. The leader of the RSS has accused Couto of launching a direct attack on Indian secularism and democracy.

The Archbishop of Delhi Anil Joseph Thomas Couto has come under fire from the BJP after sending a controversial letter that refers to a “turbulent political atmosphere” threatening democracy and secularism to all parish priests asking for a prayer campaign to be launched and also appealed for fasting on Fridays ahead of the 2019 general elections. “As we look forward towards 2019 when we will have new government let us begin a prayer campaign for our country from May 13, 2018 which marks the anniversary of the apparition of the Blessed Mother at Fatima, consecrating ourselves and our nation to the Immaculate Hearts”, the circular reads.

“I request that we observe a day of fast every Friday of the week by forgoing at least one meal and offering our penance and all our sacrifices for our spiritual renewal and that of our nation.” Moreover, I earnestly request that we organise an hour of Eucharistic adoration every Friday at a convenient time in all our parishes, religious houses and institution specifically praying for our nation”, the letter further stated.

When the media tried confronting the Archbishop on the issue, his office denied any political motive and named it a standard practice before the polls.

Criticising the move, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) leader Rakesh Sinha said that this is a direct attack by the Diocese of Delhi on Indian secularism and democracy. Speaking to media, he said, “This is a direct attack by the Church on Indian secularism and democracy, and this is a direct intervention by the Vatican as these Bishops are appointed by the Pope. Their accountability is not to India but to Pope”.

The RSS leader further stated that such a move has been taken by the chief as the church is receiving a handful of money from the center under newly implemented laws. He also claimed that the church wants to form a government which will favour them in conversion practice. “Another big reason for this is after the formation of the Prime Minister Modi’s government, church-oriented NGOs, received less money due to stricter laws. The Church organisations used to take this money for a variety of cause but in reality, utilise this only for religious conversions. They want a government to be made so that their conversion business flourishes,” Sinha added.

