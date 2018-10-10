The Central government on Wednesday appointed Additional Solicitor General and Senior Advocate Tushar Mehta as Solicitor General of India. The post was vacant since October 2017, when Senior Advocate Ranjit Kumar had resigned from the post.

The Central government on Wednesday appointed Additional Solicitor General and Senior Advocate Tushar Mehta as Solicitor General of India. According to a notice issued by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet noted that Senior Advocate Tushar Mehta will take over the responsibilities and duties as Solicitor General of India with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the office for a period till June 30, 2020. The post was vacant since October 2017, when Senior Advocate Ranjit Kumar had resigned from the post.

After Attorney General, Solicitor General is the second highest ranking law officer of the government. Mehta has appeared for the central government in several important cases, including the challenge to Section 66A of Information Technology Act. He has been serving as the Attorney General since 2014 when the Modi government came into the power.

The appointment has been approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet. Mehta hails from Gujarat.

