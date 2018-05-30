Strongly criticising the Tamil Nadu government for the incident, the usually diplomatic Superstar had openly blamed the government for not heeding the demands of the people and held the government responsible for the violence in the state.

Rajinikanth reached Tuticorin government hospital on Wednesday to visit those injured in the police firing that claimed 13 lives. On way to the hospital, he demanded that higher officials who were involved in police firing should be punished. “I am going to the hospital in Thoothukudi to visit the injured. It is just a goodwill gesture. Higher officials who were involved in police firing should be punished,” ANI quoted the superstar, who intends to launch a political party and fight elections, as saying.

Earlier, the usually diplomatic actor had launched a scathing criticism blaming the government for not giving convincing answers to questions over police firing and paying no heed to the demands of the people. Rajinikanth held the government responsible for the violence in the state.

“It is saddening that lives have been lost due to the government’s lethargy in heeding the demands of the people. This should be reprimanded. The Tamil Nadu government is responsible for the violence and the deaths of common people.”

Tamil Nadu government has drawn flak from the opposition after police fired on hundreds of protesters who marched to Tuticorin collectorate on May 22 demanding the closure of the Sterlite Copper plant over pollution fears.

On Tuesday, DMK working president MK Stalin had arrived in Tamil Nadu assembly wearing black clothes as a mark of protest against firing on anti-Sterlite protesters in Thoothukudi.

On Monday the Tamil Nadu government had ordered to permanently close the Sterlite plant in Tuticorin.

Rajinikanth on the closure of plant said the closure was a “victory,” adding it was dedicated to the people who lost their lives in the police firing.

Earlier, following Rajinikanth’s comments on the Cauvery row in which he asked Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy to release to Tamil Nadu its share of Cauvery water, as mandated by the Supreme Court, the Karnataka Film Chambers of Commerce or KFCC on Tuesday decided not to allow screening of his movie ‘Kaala’, due for release on June 7.

