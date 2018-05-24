The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has ordered the closure of Sterlite Copper Smelter plant in Thoothukudi after 13 people were killed and over 100 have been injured in the police firing amid the anti-Sterlite protests which have gripped the Tuticorin district in Tamil Nadu.

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has ordered the closure of Sterlite Copper Smelter plant in Thoothukudi after 13 people were killed and over 100 have been injured in the police firing amid the anti-Sterlite protests which have gripped the Tuticorin district in Tamil Nadu. To make sure that plant doesn’t function, the administration has disconnected electricity supply to the unit early. The protests which have been taking place for over 100 days now, turned violent when clashes erupted between police and agitators on May 22. The situation worsened when in order to control the protesters, the police resorted to firing killing several people. Since then, the State administration is under fire for not assessing the scale of this protest, violence created in the region and failing to control the agitation. However, the police and other security teams are monitoring the situation and no fresh protests have been reported since Wednesday night.

In order to make ensure that law and order prevail in the area, section 144 has been imposed in the violence-hit region and internet services has also been suspended for 5 days in Thoothukudi. Internet services were suspended from Wednesday night 9 pm. The police have arrested 67 people so far for indulging in violence.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswamy when was asked about why he has not visited the affected area till now, he said that since there is Section 144 imposed in the region, therefore he is abiding by the law and has not visited the violence-hit region. However, speaking to media, he said, “The entire episode which happened was primarily because of certain political parties, NGOs and anti-social elements, who took protestors to a wrong path. Defending police who opened fire at the protesters, Palaniswami said, “If someone is attacked, the natural course would be to defend and safeguard themselves. This is what has been done by the police in response.”

Giving response to the recent violence, Tuticorin district collector Sandeep Nanduri said, “My first priority is to bring back normalcy. As far as the violence, the shooting and who gave the orders for the shooting is concerned, an inquiry will be done by a judge appointed by the Tamil Nadu govt.”

Meanwhile, DMK working President MK Stalin, who was holding a protest outside Tamil Nadu secretariat over Sterlite protests in Tuticorin was detained by the police along with several others as section 144 was imposed in the region. Protesting against the current AIADMK-led government, MK Stalin said, “Even after the death of 12 innocent people, no action has been taken against the culprits. CM has become ineffective. He did not bother to visit the district and meet the people. Therefore, we demand that CM must resign immediately, DGP Rajendran must resign too.”

Hitting out at the State government, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said, “The government knew that this being 100th day of agitation, it’s going to be bigger. They should have made better arrangements to maintain law and order but nothing was done. They simply resorted to firing. It was a massacre, almost like Jallianwala Bagh.”

Home Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed that he is deeply pained over the loss of lives and said, “MHA has taken cognizance of the incident and sought a report from the state government. Deeply pained by the loss of lives during protests in Tuticorin. PM is also concerned about the situation and is pained by the loss of lives. MHA has taken cognizance of the situation and asked for a report from the state government. Our thoughts are with the people of Tuticorin.”

Earlier in the day, a clash between DMK workers and police took place outside Tamil Nadu secretariat, while the former were protesting over Sterlite protests in Tuticorin. The workers were blocking the vehicle in which MK Stalin and other party leaders were being taken. A Tamil Nadu based advocate moved a plea in Delhi HC seeking its direction to NHRC to visit the location and conduct a separate inquiry into Tuticorin violence, instead of asking for a report from state police and Chief Secretary of the state. The court is likely to hear the petition on Friday.

