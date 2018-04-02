The concerned authorities rushed the spot and started investigating the alleged suicide. The investigating police officer of Kukatpally Police Station, Majid, said that TV news anchor Radhika Reddy committed suicide soon after she returned from her office. As per medical reports, following the jump Radhika suffered multiple fractures and head injury. V6 channel anchor Radhika Reddy was reportedly divorced and was living with her parents from past six months along with her 14-year-old son.

Talking to media, the investigating police officer of Kukatpally Police Station, Majid, said that TV news anchor Radhika Reddy committed suicide soon after she returned from her office. The police reports said that the Reddy came back from work went to her terrace and jumped off. As per medical reports, following the jump Radhika suffered multiple fractures, head injury and massive bleeding lead to her death. The TV anchor was working with a Telugu news channel V6. As per reports, the TV news anchor committed suicide at around 10:50 PM on Sunday.

Radhika was reportedly divorced and was living with her parents from past six months along with her 14-year-old son. The police report adds that the son is mentally challenged. Talking to The Hindu, ACP N Bujanga Rao said that in her note Radhika stated that no one was responsible for her death. The authorities were alerted after some locals had noticed Radhika Reddy lingering on her terrace. Reports suggest that police has registered a case in the matter and are trying to investigate if there is any other angle to the story, however, she had mentioned depression as the reason behind her death.

