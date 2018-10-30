Celebrity consultant and Managing Partner of Counselage India Suhel Seth who has been accused of sexual misconduct is facing a lot of flak on social media after it surfaced that he was appointed as a brand consultant by Dassault Aviation, company that manufactures Rafale jets. Tweeple on micro-blogging site Twitter are questioning Suhel Seth's silence after being accused of sexual misconduct and also over his involvement in the Dassault Aviation case.

Celebrity consultant and Managing Partner of Counselage India Suhel Seth who has been accused of sexual misconduct is facing a lot of flak on social media after it was surfaced that he was appointed as a brand consultant by Dassault Aviation, company that manufactures Rafale jets. Tweeple on micro-blogging site Twitter are questioning Suhel Seth’s silence after being accused of sexual misconduct amid the #MeToo storm where every other day, new names are surfacing and also over his involvement in the Dassault Aviation case. It has come to light that Suhel Seth was also appointed as Dassault Aviation — French company that makes Rafale fighter jets — brand consultant to work on its brand development in India in 2011 during UPA’s rule but months before the then Congress government chose Dassault Aviation to make 126 Rafale fighter jets for India.

Suhel Seth, who has been known as an excellent speaker in TV debates and other public platforms, has also been terminated from his contract with the Tata Sons as a consultant. After the #MeToo allegations were levelled against Suhel Seth by five different women, namely filmmaker and entrepreneur Natashja Rathore, journalist Mandakini Gahlot, writer Ishita Yadav and model Diandra Soares, Tata Sons said that the company has terminated the contract with Suhel Seth.

Speaking on the development, Tata Sons said that the contract cannot be immediately terminated since it was signed with an agency, but the expiry of the contract has been preponed and now it will end on November 30, 2018. Tata sons added that the company has stopped working and dealing with Suhel Seth. Accusations of sexual misconduct against Suhel Seth were levelled almost a week ago, however, the renowned speaker, the author has yet not spoken on this issue. Meanwhile, people on social media sites are questioning Suhel Seth’s silence.

Suhel Seth was hired as a consultant for Tata sons to improve its brand image. However, ever since the allegations have appeared against him, the company has stopped dealing with Seth. Meanwhile, following the sexual misconduct charges against Suhel Seth, this how people are reacting on social media.

12 lakh a month from Dassault to Suhel Seth may be this was to defend govt in Republic TV and other channel. Hope tis is not Fake — Prakash (@Prakash01404465) October 30, 2018

Dassault, the maker of Rafale fighter aircraft, used to pay Suhel Seth Rs 1.4 crore per annum for 'brand building'. Evidently the French were great admirers of his English debating skills — Madhavan Narayanan (@madversity) October 30, 2018

When the #Rafaledeal was between G to G what for this man @suhelseth getting Rs 12 lac a month from Dassault? — S L Mehra (@slmehra) October 30, 2018

Now we know how #SuhelSeth used to come up with such disdainful responses to common people, he basically has an uncontrollable tongue. #MeToo

Rot in hell asshole. @suhelseth — Loud Bihari (@loudbihari) October 29, 2018

