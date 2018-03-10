A suspended IAS officer from Gujarat was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau team in Ahmedabad soon he walked out of the Sabarmati Central Jail. The officer known as Pradeep Sharma was arrested in a 10-year-old corruption case registered by a company where he was the MD earlier. The suspended officer, Pradeep Sharma was granted bail of Thursday, just a day before he was arrested again, in money laundering case that was being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The suspended officer, Pradeep Sharma was granted bail of Thursday, just a day before he was arrested again, in money laundering case that was being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Commenting on the matter, the investigating officer said that suspended IAS officer Pradeep Sharma was first detained for questioning from outside the jail and a few hours later he was arrested in a ten-year-old graft case. As per reports, the case was filed against him Bhavnagar on Friday. As per the FIR filed by the ACB, the former IAS officer had allegedly demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 25 lakh from a contractor. As per reports, he had asked for the bribe when he was holding the charge of managing director of state-owned ship-building company, Alcock Ashdown (Gujarat) Ltd in Bhavnagar.

The reports suggested that the incident took place in 2007-2008 in Bhavnagar, Gujarat. The complaint was filed by Alcock Ashdown, where he was holding the position of MD. The FIR filed in the case suggested that Pradeep Sharma not only accepted the bribe but also extended substantial monetary help to the contractor. He was also charged with misusing his powers as a government officer. Sharma who walked out from the jail on Thursday was again arrested on Friday and now will be produced before the ACB Court today, March 10.

