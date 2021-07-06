Earlier this year, all social media giants, officially referred to as Social Media Intermediaries (SSMIs) were given three months to implement all the new IT laws. The original deadline ended on May 26 and Twitter has been given numerous extensions since then.

Twitter remains in clear violation of the IT laws of India and can thus be legally tried by the courts. Twitter has been warned once again that it could lost its status as an independent social media platform and be banned from the country.

Lawyer Amit Acharya had beought Twitter’s non-compliance up to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY). The requirements that Twitter fails from meeting have been listed by MEITY in its affidavit. These shortcomings mostly concern with corporate transparency and data management and point out the company’s failure to hire a chief compliance officer, a nodal contact person and a resident grievance officer. Twitter’s grievance officer had resigned amid much speculation and the post remains vacant. Additionally, Twitter’s headquarter address is no longer publicly available on its website, also a point of concern in the affidavit.

The Ministry reiterated that all immunities granted to social media platforms were conditional and depend on said platforms’ ability to satisfy the new IT rules. Continued refusal or failure to comply with the rules and regulations issued by the Ministry may result in expulsion from the Indian digital market or even legal action.

Twitter had responed to previous warnings by claiming that the coronavirus pandemic had drastically set their staff back and they need more time to implement the IT Rules 2021.