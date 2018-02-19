Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's visit to the temple after the family graced the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad with their presence. While visiting the places in Gujarat, the Trudeaus were seen dressed in all ethnic wear — saffron kurta and pajama. While visiting the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad where Mahatma Gandhi lived for a decade, Justin Trudeau along with his wife also tried her hands on charka. While the Trudeau family was spotted enjoying their visit to India, the Twitterati seemed to be in a different mood altogether.

While on his 8-day visit to India, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau along with his wife Sophie Trudeau and their three children today visited the Akshardham Temple in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The visit to the Akshardham Temple comes after the Trudeau family visited Taj Mahal in Agra on February 18. Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s visit to the temple after the family graced the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad with their presence. While visiting the places in Gujarat, the Trudeaus were seen dressed in all ethnic wear — saffron coloured kurta and pajama.

While visiting the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad where Mahatma Gandhi lived for a decade, Justin Trudeau along with his wife also tried their hands on charka. In the video, an instructor is seen teaching the purpose and the work of charka to Sophie Trudeau, who later tries weaving a cloth using the same. While Justin and Sophie Trudeau were spotted keenly listening to the instructor, the little Trudeau dressed in ethnic wear is seen playing. Later, group of priests escorted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau along with his wife and three children to the Akshardham temple in Gandhinagar.

#WATCH: Canadian PM #JustinTrudeau along with his wife Sophie and children Xavier, Hadrien & Ella-Grace at Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad. pic.twitter.com/fAAK03R4k7 — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2018

Canadian PM #JustinTrudeau along with his wife Sophie and children Xavier, Hadrien & Ella-Grace at Akshardham Temple in Gandhinagar #Gujarat . pic.twitter.com/M7eWYLCDLh — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2018

This is Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s first visit to the country after becoming the Prime Minister. His visit to Indian is aimed at further strengthening the bilateral ties between India and Canada in coming times. He is expected to hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Friday, February 23. Justin Trudeau’s visit is also making the headlines as he failed to receive a warm hug from PM Modi on his arrival. While the Trudeau family was spotted enjoying their visit to India, the Twitterati seemed to be in a different mood altogether. Here are a few of the twitter reactions which will surely make you burst into laughter:

free holiday, sponsored by #Canada #TaxPayers , enjoy while it lasts 😂 — Sohrab (@Himkunzum) February 19, 2018

दूसरे देश से कोई भी आने पर ये चूतियापा करना जरूरी है? — Rajender (@HR20_) February 19, 2018

Canadian PM ko Gandhi ji se prerna milegi?

kya aatankio ko Tadipaar karenge?

Shanti ka Sandesh leke jayenge ki sirf deekhava? — Hemal Trivedi (@sauhem26) February 19, 2018

Jahan le Jana hai le jaeyo but Delhi me mat lana. Sala damma se mar jayega BC — Kunal Kumar Singh (@KunalSingh_16) February 19, 2018

Again asking

Why all world leaders going to Gujarat

Bring them to other state capitals also — ozil is great (@pinku30855) February 19, 2018

It's Monday & he is still in holiday mood? Canada my sympathies with you. #JustinTrudeau #TrudeauInIndia — Aswani Sharma (@aswani100) February 19, 2018

