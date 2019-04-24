Twitter launches a new feature: The new feature to report fake news will come into effect in India from Thursday. From tomorrow onwards people can able to report fake tweets about Lok Sabha elections 2019. During elections, social platforms like Facebook, Twitter are vehemently used for misleading general public across the country.

Twitter launches new feature to report fake news content

Twitter on Wednesday has launched a new feature to report fake news content. As per reports, the new feature will enable users to report the fake content related to ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2019. The feature will be available in India as well as in the European Union. The newly announced feature to impede the users who are misleading the information about requirements for voting, including identification requirements and also misleading official statements.

The new feature to report fake news will come into effect in India from Thursday. From tomorrow onwards people can able to report fake tweets about Lok Sabha elections 2019. During elections, social platforms like Facebook, Twitter are vehemently used for misleading general public across the country especially, the Twitter platform is often targetted for the same.

By using the new feature, Tweeple can report fake content by pressing the ‘Report Tweet’ option after analysing the fake content. The related option in the dropdown menu the options will include “It’s misleading about voting”. They can then select an option that best describes how the tweet is misleading and then submit a report.

Protecting the health of the public conversation is our singular mission. This is especially important during #LokSabhaElections2019. This is why we are launching a new reporting feature to tackle deliberate attempts to mislead people during voting. https://t.co/T0MpSEqyyS pic.twitter.com/wfVXTpyeLI — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) April 24, 2019

Twitter is often used all over the world for gathering information. Twitter is also launching its long-awaited feature ‘Hide Replies’ feature starting from June 2019. The feature will allow users to hide replies which they feel hasn’t contributed to the conversation, putting the person posting the original tweet in control. Twitter is also looking to take faster action when it comes to removing abuse and spam on the platform.

The company is also improving its technology to help review content that breaks its rules before it’s even reported by the user. Twitter said the new reporting feature was in addition to its existing “proactive approach” to deal with “malicious automation and other forms of platform manipulation on the service.

