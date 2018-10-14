Twitter reactions on MJ Akbar sexual harassment allegations: MJ Akbar, senior Journalist and Union Minister on Sunday, October 14, defiantly said sexual harassment allegations against him were false and fabricated, he affirmed that he won't resign but take legal action against those who have put him in such a situation. Meanwhile, Twitter on Sunday condemned the politician and demanded his resignation.

The Opposition, including the Congress, has demanded immediate resignation of the senior journalist, Union Minister MJ Akbar, the BJP remained silent on the matter on Sunday

Twitter reactions on MJ Akbar sexual harassment allegations: Journalist-turned-politician and Junior minister of External Affairs MJ Akbar defiantly retorted to sexual harassment allegations on Sunday, October 14, affirming that charges against him are ‘false and fabricated’ and assured he would tackle the matter through a legal process. He further said that making accusations without proof has become a viral fever among various sections of the people. The women who have accused MJ ABkar of sexual misconduct have mostly worked with him or faced him during job interviews.

The Opposition, including the Congress and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), has demanded the immediate resignation of the senior journalist, while the BJP remained silent on the matter on Sunday. So far Mr Akbar’s senior, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has not commented on the issue, media reports said Union Minister for Women and Child Development has asked for a probe into the matter. Meanwhile, Union Minister MJ Akbar has been dominating Twitter over a past few days. Let us see how Twitterati reacted to the sexual harassment allegation against him.

Mr mk akbar me.too accused minister bjp ,whether guilty or not,should resign,in this the allegation r made by journalists and no ordinary citizen. — Solomon Varghese (@solomoni51) October 14, 2018

Hey come-on 😊Sonal, only Akbar the Great and RAFALE the Best!!! will go…… Don't plant stories of TITLI……Haha😊 — BHAWANATH JHA (@BHAWANATHJHA) October 11, 2018

Glad that you @karthickselvaa picked up MK Akbar's issue and hoping to see Lyricist Vairamuthu's name scrolling on your channel, How come you missed him? #MeToo — Ethirajan Srinivasan (@Ethirajans) October 10, 2018

MJ Akbar#MeToo⁠ ⁠ tribe is going overboard dragging one after the other mercilessly. Absolutely find no merit in these one-sided sob stories; cooked up bull crap with a sole aim to assassinate the character. — ProfMK (@ProfMK_) October 8, 2018

What a great social revolution in MeToo.More are revealing voluntarily their past love affairs in order to gain publicity and defaming their loved one in past.Let us wait when some one come up MeToo against BJP Chief Amit Shah and PM Modi.Will they resign as MK Akbar to resign. — DAVID MASIH (@davidmasih39) October 14, 2018

No. MJ Akbar is no torch bearer for the Muslim community. Him losing his position doesn't really make anyone anti-Muslim. Stop finding issues where there are none. Also, Here he's being accused with some strong complaints. Let's focus on that aspect. — Aaqib Raza Khan (@aaqibrk) October 14, 2018

The first accusations came from journalist Priya Ramani, who enunciated her incident over Twitter on October 8. She wrote that Mr Akbar was the man she referred to in an article on sexual harassment in The Vogue magazine in 2017.

Following her statement, many female journalists spoke against Mr Akbar, including Ghazala Wahab, Shutapa Paul, Anju Bharti, Kanika Gahlout, Kadambari M Wade and Majlie de Puy Kamp.

The #MeToo campaign in India gained momentum after former actor Tanushree Dutta accused Bollywood superstar Nana Patekar of sexual misbehaviour on the sets of Horn Ok Please in 2010.

