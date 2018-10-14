Twitter reactions on MJ Akbar sexual harassment allegations: Journalist-turned-politician and Junior minister of External Affairs MJ Akbar defiantly retorted to sexual harassment allegations on Sunday, October 14, affirming that charges against him are ‘false and fabricated’ and assured he would tackle the matter through a legal process. He further said that making accusations without proof has become a viral fever among various sections of the people. The women who have accused MJ ABkar of sexual misconduct have mostly worked with him or faced him during job interviews.
The Opposition, including the Congress and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), has demanded the immediate resignation of the senior journalist, while the BJP remained silent on the matter on Sunday. So far Mr Akbar’s senior, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has not commented on the issue, media reports said Union Minister for Women and Child Development has asked for a probe into the matter. Meanwhile, Union Minister MJ Akbar has been dominating Twitter over a past few days. Let us see how Twitterati reacted to the sexual harassment allegation against him.
The first accusations came from journalist Priya Ramani, who enunciated her incident over Twitter on October 8. She wrote that Mr Akbar was the man she referred to in an article on sexual harassment in The Vogue magazine in 2017.
Following her statement, many female journalists spoke against Mr Akbar, including Ghazala Wahab, Shutapa Paul, Anju Bharti, Kanika Gahlout, Kadambari M Wade and Majlie de Puy Kamp.
The #MeToo campaign in India gained momentum after former actor Tanushree Dutta accused Bollywood superstar Nana Patekar of sexual misbehaviour on the sets of Horn Ok Please in 2010.
This appears to be a fashion parade. Fail to understand what the so called victims were doing for so long especially when “Sexual harrassment at the place of work act” is in vogue since 2004. Limitation act should be made applicable to such complaints & if accusations are wrong/unfounded , guilty should be punished. Am not supporting anybody but character assassination should be stopped.