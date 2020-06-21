Since 2013, twitter and other social media platforms have been playing a major role in setting the narrative with respect to political entities and governance. As a consequence of the same, taking this to a whole new level , twitter has turned into a battleground in the state of Andhra Pradesh. While the principal opposition in the state is trying to accuse the government of practicing vendetta politics and drive their agenda home, leaders of the ruling YSRCP led by none other than the party General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP, Vijay Sai Reddy who also happens to the party’s social media head have been seen calling out the TDP, former CM Chandra Babu Naidu and his leaders for corruption based on sheer facts presented by the independent investigating agencies like CAG by aggressively tweeting about the same.

In order to understand the sudden rise in activity from the ruling party’s end, one would have to look at the activity since the YSRCP came to power with the whooping 151 seats out of 175. It was observed by many that the social media activity of both the party and its leaders went down by multiple notches post the party coming to power. However, the TDP being the principal opposition kept attacking the Government online on every issue , however big, small or irrelevant.

Ever since the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government launched a ‘RAID AGAINST CORRUPTION’ which led to the arrest of senior leaders of the TDP , the activity online from the YSRCP’s end has increased drastically. Led by senior leader, party General secretary and Rajya Sabha MP, Vijay Sai Reddy, one would have to say that the YSRCP is tearing into the social media publicity run by its principal opposition with facts on their side.

Starting with the arrest of former TDP minister, K.Achennaidu who was recently picked up by the ACB over corruption charges concerning the ESI scam to attacking the TDP on their frivolous defence of playing the ‘BC’ card , Vijay Sai Reddy was seen taking total control online to which the TDP seemed to have no answers. One such tweet about the case read, ‘Resorting to corruption worth 900 crores connected to ESI hospital which are run on the contributions of workers’ associations is shameful. Paying 150 rs extra on each litre of ‘Heritage’ Ghee shows that during your (TDP) rule public money was only there to be looted ‘.

దిగువ స్థాయి కార్మికులు, వారు పనిచేసే సంస్థలు చెల్లించే కంట్రిబ్యూషన్ తో నడిచే ESI లో 900 కోట్ల అవినీతికి పాల్పడం సిగ్గు చేటు అనిపించడం లేదా బాబు గారూ. హెరిటేజ్ నెయ్యి కొనుగోలులో లీటరుకు రూ.150 ఎక్కువ వసూలు చేసారు. ప్రజాధనం ఉన్నది దోచుకోవడానికే అన్నట్టు జరిగింది మీపాలన. — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) June 12, 2020

In another tweet , Vijay Sai Reddy busted another argument presented by the TDP. The tweet read ,’ How can you say he was kidnapped when he was formally arrested by the ACB? Even his family members haven’t alleged this. This shows that your intention is ONLY to create tensions. Are you scared about your role in the scan being unearthed?’.

One would have to say that the defence strategy formulated by the TDP after the arrest of the former minister was called out by people across professions and social strata due to how frivolous it was. Some of the leaders even went onto say ‘ A similar scam was unearthed in Telangana but only doctors were arrested, not the minister. Therefore this arrest is motivated’. This clearly meant that the TDP leaders went onto accept the fact that the scam was executed during their regime.

The rampage continued after another senior leader from TDP, JC Prabhakar Reddy was arrested by the investigating agency in a transport scam. Tweeting about the TDP leadership’s response to the incident , Vijay Sai Reddy’s handle said ,’ This is why we call Lokesh Nara (sin of Chandrababu Naidu) a lost soul. Did he go there to stand in solidarity with the JC family or did you go there to hurl abuses? Acted saying his father and he could get arrested too. The number of scams executed isn’t one or two. ‘.

లోకేశ్ ను మాలోకం అనేది అందుకే. జెసి కుటుంబాన్ని ఓదార్చడానికెళ్లాడా, వీళ్లు తక్కువోళ్లు కాదు, శాస్తి జరిగింది అని తిట్టడానికి వెళ్లాడా? వీడియో క్లిప్పింగ్ చూస్తే ఇదే అనుమానం వస్తుంది. తనను, తండ్రిని కూడా అరెస్టు చేస్తారేమో అని అమాయకత్వం నటించాడు. చేసిన స్కాములు ఒకటా రెండా. — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) June 16, 2020

It all took a dirty turn when a former minister of the TDP Chintakayala Ayanna Patrudu was seen using highly objectionable language trying to warn a woman officer in a video that went viral on social media. The leader went to the extent of saying ‘ Will strip her clothes if necessary’ . Shockingly, the Telugu Desam Party and it’s too leadership backed the leader who was the booked under the Nirbhaya act upon receiving a complaint from the victim by the local police. Vijay Sai Reddy’s tweet on the same read ‘ Why do you and your leaders look down upon women like this, Mr.Babu? Looking at how Ayyanna Patrudu said he will strip the clothes of a woman officer , it doesn’t seem like your pride has gone down’.

మహిళలంటే ఇంత చులకన భావం ఎందుకు బాబు మీకు, మీ మాజీలకు. మున్సిపల్ అధికారిణిని బట్టలూడదీయిస్తా అని అయ్యన్నపాత్రుడు బెదిరించడం చూస్తే పొగరు తగ్గినట్టు లేదు. సాయం కోసం వెళ్తే అచ్చెన్న డొక్కలో తన్నాడని ఓ మహిళ వాపోయింది. తాసిల్దార్ వనజాక్షిని చింతమనేని కొట్టింది ఎవరూ మర్చిపోలేదు. — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) June 16, 2020

The TDP on the other hand has been seen trying to use the cases on Mr.Vijay Sai Reddy as ammo against him. Repeatedly calls him A2 particularly by the TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu And his son Nara Lokesh . They call Call Vijay Sai Reddy that he has gone to jail . However, this seems to have had no impact on the YSRCP Parliamentary Party Chief Vijay Sai. Despite personal attacks being launched by the TDP, his aggression towards the TDP on social media has been undeterred and unparalleled.

The Andhra Pradesh government and its CM have made it very clear that each case of corruption will be unearthed by this dispensation. Keeping that in mind, one would have to say that this war online is only expected to intensify over the next few months. On one hand is a party which is looking for relevance after being decimated in the previous polls ( TDP) and on the other is a party which is looking to consolidate the mammoth mandate handed to them by the citizens by running a a transparent system .

