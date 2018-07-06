A Twitter user followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi got lessoned by Twitterati for misogynistic comments on the social media platform. The user identified as 'Mahesh' got trolled after he narrated an incident from a Mumbai restaurant. Read the full incident here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not yet responded on External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj’s trolling on Twitter for pulling up an employee for harassing an inter-faith couple in Lucknow. However, the PM is in news because of a Twitter user followed by him.

A user ‘Mahesh’ who is among the select few followed by PM Modi in an awkward situation. On Thursday he shared his views on women wearing micro-minis when he visited a restaurant in Mumbai and got lessoned by twitterati.

The incident is reminiscent of the day after journalist Gauri Lankesh was shot dead and #blockNarendraModi trended on Twitter, as per a report on India Today, the reason back then was same, one of the twitter user followed by PM Modi had tweeted a horrific response to the killing.

As per Mahesh’s tweet, women wear “micro-minis” to “attract others by exposing their bodies”.

According to his tweet, he visited a Mumbai restaurant and saw 6 girls wearing micro minis. There was scribbling board in the restaurant on which he expressed something that hasn’t gone down well with the Twitterati.

He wrote that women in “traditional Indian culture” used to attract men with their “fragrance and good qualities” but these virtues are eroding in today’s time.

Here is what is shared on Twitter, ” In our traditional Indian culture , everyone used to wake up early, take bath early , dress properly , do pooja , have prasadam, follow proper etiquette , were very clean & neat in appearence and used to attract people by their fragrance of good qualities. but now that these qualities are fast eroding , people are trying to attract others by exposing their bodies and not qualities … Kali yuga ”

I was in a prominent restaurant in Mumbai waiting for my friend , It was posh and expensive place. in the adjacent tables there were 6 women dressed in micro minis. There was a scribbling board in the restaurant , i took the marker and wrote the following sentences. — Madhav (@mahesh10816) July 5, 2018

People are calling this user as “creep”, “stalker” and the same in many Hindi language slangs. One user asked him what he would have done had there been no scribbling board.

Here are some of the comments on Mahesh’s views on Twitter.

I was in a posh restaurant. In the adjacent table there were 6 people dressed in micro minis. There was a scribbling board and I wrote the 6 women should think about their dress. With tears in their eyes, they walked to me and pointed that they were Scottish men in their kilts. — K Balakumar (@kbalakumar) July 6, 2018

What will he do when he will go to night club and bar? — Ninja Ka panja (@shahoud3) July 6, 2018

Yeah its called "Bhakt's la la land" where women come and talk to them. Their ultimate fantasy. — Vinay Singh (@UltraPolitical) July 6, 2018

