Soon after PM Narendra Modi made his comments on the television, scores of people took to social media to express their opinion; while some reactions were witty and funny, others were sharp and caustic.

PM Narendra Modi’s claim of using email in 1988 sparks Twitter debate; users ask if he was in touch with extra terrestrials

Twitter users were having a field day on Monday mocking and fact-checking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claim in a television interview that he had used emails and a digital camera way back in 1987-88 when these technologies, which they have claim, haven’t even reached India. Soon after he made his comments on the television, scores of people took to social media to express their opinion; while some reactions were witty and funny, others were sharp and caustic.

How did Modi have email in 1988? Did he invent email? pic.twitter.com/dd3BVkFUxT — Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) May 13, 2019

One Twitter user said all credits should go to the then head of the government Rajiv Gandhi for making the impossible possible, since the prime minister himself said, that it was rare to have such a service in those days. She further said that every one should vote for the Congress Party for its vision for future, which it demonstrated by introducing emails at a time when only a few in the world had access. Another user asked if the prime minister was sending emails to extra terrestrials because no one else in the country had email access until 1997.

I will not mock Modi ji on the digital camera or email bit. If in 88/89 a poor chaiwalla with NO Money could afford this "luxury ", then imagine the transformation shree Rajiv Gandhi ji got. All you #Chowkidar 's please vote Congress#MondayMotivaton — Tehseen Poonawalla (@tehseenp) May 13, 2019

The question is even if he did have an email id in 1988 when the rest of the world didn’t, who was he sending emails to? ET? https://t.co/6akUH0nSa6 — Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) May 12, 2019

The Twitter debate was further fueled by a video clip of the interview posted widely on social media. In the interview with the News Nation, PM Modi claimed that he first used a digital camera in 1987-88 to click a colour photo of L.K. Advani and sent the image through an email to Delhi at that time. He further said that only a handful of people had email access at that time, and after taking L.K. Advani’s picture with a digital camera during a meeting in Gujarat’s Viramgam, he emailed it to the national capital. Modi said that his senior party colleague was surprised and wanted to know how he looked in the colour photo. People on Twitter, though, claim that the first digital camera was sold by Nikon in 1987 and the email facilities were introduced in the country only by 1995.

Modi invented Digital camera, EMail, like gas from the gutter & clouds which could not be penetrated by radars. Ask any Bhakt. https://t.co/sPrmrSaFmZ — shahid siddiqui (@shahid_siddiqui) May 13, 2019

