There is a widespread dissent among the public about the implementation of Aadhaar card as many sections of them do not approve the Central government's order to link it with various schemes, bank accounts and even mobile phones. Several public figures have ridiculed Aadhaar and its validity while some have demanded complete removal of Aadhaar from the lives of people.

The deadline to link Aadhaar with various accounts and schemes has been extended until March 31, 2018

UIDAI on Tuesday warned the Indian masses about the potential ploys that they might fall into while trying to get the so-called Aadhaar smart card. The Aadhaar governing body issued an advisory which asked the people to be cautious about the protection of their privacy and recommended not to share Aadhaar number or personal details to unauthorized agencies for getting it laminated or printed on plastic card. UIDAI also tweeted, “Plastic or PVC Aadhaar Smart Card is not usable.”

The statement released by Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) read, “Plastic/PVC Aadhaar Smart Card is not usable. Aadhaar letter/its cutaway portion/downloaded versions on ordinary paper/mAadhaar are valid and people shouldn’t yearn for so-called Aadhaar smart card as it may make them fall to ploys of unscrupulous elements.” The statement came while a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court was hearing the arguments from petitioners lawyer who challenged the constitutional validity of Aadhaar.

There is a widespread dissent among the public about the implementation of Aadhaar card as many sections of them do not approve the Central government’s order to link it with various schemes, bank accounts and even mobile phones. Several public figures have ridiculed Aadhaar and its validity while some have demanded complete removal of Aadhaar from the lives of people. The deadline to link Aadhaar with various accounts and schemes was initially set on December 31, 2017 but after much debate, it was extended until March 31, 2018.

Aadhaar card came under fire when a report surfaced in public claiming the personal information provided in Aadhaar can be bought for as much as Rs 500. Ever since then social media users have been venting out against the card and here are some of the response:

I am comfortable in my identity as Sanjay Hegde. I don't need a fresh identity, but the Government wants to force me to have an #Aadhaar identity only to avail even basic facilities pic.twitter.com/ZvL6lJS5bs — SANJAY HEGDE (@sanjayuvacha) February 1, 2018

I just need a cab till the nearest Starbucks, why do you need my damn #Aadhaar card! — Pradhan (@pradhant) February 6, 2018

Dear @ICICIBank sending me 5 reminders everyday to link #Aadhaar isn’t Customer service, it’s Customer Harassment. In case you aren’t aware, Supreme Court is yet to have a hearing so pls stop this nonsense. #AadhaarFail @no2uid — Pracheta Budhwar (@PrachetaB) February 6, 2018

My mother's 10 fingers did not match the #Aadhaar #biometrics 3 times. Feed up she gave up try to connect. Can't blame her, she is 68! — SajithkumarS (@jobinindia) February 3, 2018