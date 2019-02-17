Twitterati heavily criticized BJP MP, Sakshi Maharaj for laughing and waving from a truck during the last rites of CRPF jawan Ajit Kumar in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh. In the video and photos that appeared on social media sites, BJP leader is seen laughing and waving at the crowd.

Twitterati criticize BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj for laughing during last rites of CRPF jawan Ajit Kumar Azad: The social media users on Saturday came down heavily on BJP MP, Sakshi Maharaj after he was spotted laughing and waving from a truck during the last rites of CRPF jawan Ajit Kumar, who was killed in Pulwama attack on Thursday along with 43 others. Thousands of people had flocked Unnao to pay tribute to CRPF jawan. Maharaj, who emerged victorious in 2014 parliamentary elections was also present. In the video and photos that appeared on social media, BJP leader is seen laughing and waving at the crowd.

Here are the Twitter reactions to BJP MP’s act:

Seems BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj celebrating #PulwamaAttack pic.twitter.com/kP0crRHNV3 — Prashant Kanojia (PK) (@PJkanojia) February 16, 2019

BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj was seen waving to crowds and laughing away to glory during the last journey of martyred soldier Ajit Kumar Azad. It is such a shame that the self proclaimed nationalists make fun even of our slain soldiers.#PulwamaTerroristAttack pic.twitter.com/n9BW9wbBqH — Rofl Republic (@i_theindian) February 16, 2019

BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj laughing while standing on truck, carrying the body of #Pulwama martyr.😳 Shame on you @BJP4India pic.twitter.com/Xd71FoOxLO — Dr. Ram Puniyani رام پنیانی (@Rampuniyani1945) February 16, 2019

Shameful :

BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj smiling On Truck carrying mortal remains of Jawan Ajit Kumar Azad who lost life in Pulwama Attack pic.twitter.com/8hrs12WxBq — Sanjaykumar Singh (@Sanjayk56853030) February 17, 2019

This BJP MP from Unnao Sakshi Maharaj is laughing while on the truck that is carrying the body of martyr Ajeet Kumar Azaad. If you have any shame left you should at least tender an apology to the nation and to the family of the martyr. pic.twitter.com/yIkhLBJhNI — Akshay Malhotra (@Akshay) February 17, 2019

Congress also slammed BJP MP for trying to turn mourning into a political rally.

BJP leader and MP Sakshi Maharaj laughing shamelessly and waving hand to the crowed during the final journey our of brave heart Ajit Kumar Azad martyred in #PulawamaTerrorAttack. Disgusting that BJP leader taking sorrowful event as a photo op political rally. pic.twitter.com/0KeXpIfHw3 — Assam Congress (@INCAssam) February 17, 2019

Unnao BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj paying homage to the CRPF martyr. pic.twitter.com/jN0xn3g0rl — लंठई (@lanthaii) February 16, 2019

It was the final journey of martyr Ajit Kumar Azad but look how BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj is waving from the truck carrying the mortal remains Sakshi Maharaj needs to be told that it wasn't a BJP roadshow but the final journey of a braveheart the nation lost pic.twitter.com/LTrvi0VDlk — Shilpa Bodkhe INC (@BodkheShilpa) February 16, 2019

Besides the funeral incident, BJP leader is known for controversies. About the cow vigilantism in the country, he had said that they are ready to kill and get killed to protect the cow.

