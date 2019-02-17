Twitterati criticize BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj for laughing during last rites of CRPF jawan Ajit Kumar Azad: The social media users on Saturday came down heavily on BJP MP, Sakshi Maharaj after he was spotted laughing and waving from a truck during the last rites of CRPF jawan Ajit Kumar, who was killed in Pulwama attack on Thursday along with 43 others. Thousands of people had flocked Unnao to pay tribute to CRPF jawan. Maharaj, who emerged victorious in 2014 parliamentary elections was also present. In the video and photos that appeared on social media, BJP leader is seen laughing and waving at the crowd.
Here are the Twitter reactions to BJP MP’s act:
Congress also slammed BJP MP for trying to turn mourning into a political rally.
Besides the funeral incident, BJP leader is known for controversies. About the cow vigilantism in the country, he had said that they are ready to kill and get killed to protect the cow.
