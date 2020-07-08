Hashtags like #LegendYSRJayanthi and #YSRJayanthi have topped the trending charts ahead of YSR Jayanthi. Arogya Sri and Fee reimbursement are some of the initiatives that have cemented the present CM's father's legacy as a 'people's man'.

On the eve of YSR Jayanthi, posts remembering a few flagship initiatives introduced by the Former CM of Andhra Pradesh have flooded social media. Arogya Sri and Fee reimbursement top the list of initiatives that have cemented the present CM’s father’s legacy as a ‘people’s man’ as fans are calling it. Arogya Sri was seen as a revolutionary initiative by most experts and even politicians across party lines.

Under the scheme, anybody who is BPL could get treated without spending a penny. This changed the concept of public health care in the state. The Fee Reimbursement scheme also was a successful initiative that still continues to benefit thousands of students belong to the economically weaker section of the society In fact, Late Y.S Rajashekhar Reddy’s son and present CM, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has gone a step further and assured 100% reimbursement of the fee irrespective of the total fee.

Coming to the social media buzz around the Jayanthi, hashtags like #LegendYSRJayanthi and #YSRJayanthi have topped the trending charts on consecutive days when it comes to political trends. One of the notable tweets came from the person incharge of Arogya Sri in the present dispensation, Dr. Hari Krishna. His tweet read ,’I grew up admiring him & when I met him during my PG days he left an indelible impression on my life, as he did with millions of people. He inspired in us the sensitivity & the courage to face adversities with equanimity in the struggle for a better society. #LegendYSRJayanthi’

YSRCP MLA Rajini VIdadala took to twitter to say ,’ #YSR lived through his work & had a far-reaching impact on the lives of individuals. His Flagship Schemes redefined welfare & gave him a special place in the hearts of people. On #YSRJayanthi today, I bow before the Legend & my true inspiration in public life. #LegendYSRJayanthi’

While the political heat in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh refuses to die down anytime soon, one would have to say that noble initiatives like Arogya Sri which are still serving the needs of the poor have cemented the legacy of YS.Rajshekhar Reddy forever and the same is beyond an argument irrespective of vested interests or political inclinations.

