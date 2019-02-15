Twitterati take the stick to Navjot Singh Sidhu for saying entire Pakistan can’t be blamed for Pulwama terror attack: Cricketer-turned-politician Navojot Singh Sidhu has been facing massive criticism ever since he questioned whether an entire nation could be blamed for the actions of a handful of people. While condemning the Pulwama terror attack that claimed the lives of 40 CRPF jawans, Punjab Cabinet minister said it was a cowardly act and highly condemnable. He suggested that the problem needs an immediate solution through dialogue questioning how long would the Jawans continue to sacrifice their lives.
He further asserted that people who had been indulged in the attacks must be punished adding that hurling abuses would not help anymore. He went on to say that the entire nation and an individual could not be blamed for what happened in Jammu and Kashmir. He did not directly quote Pakistan or Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan while making the statement.
Ever since his statement has surfaced on several social media platforms, mainly Twitter, the netizens have continuously been taking potshots at the Congress leader. Several Twitter users have been demanding a ban on The Kapil Sharma Show following Sidhu’s comments. Others have also suggested to expel him from the show. He has been continuously trending on the microblogging site following the controversial statement he made. Here are some of the tweets criticising Sidhu:
40 CRPF Jawans were killed in Pulwama’s Awantipora on Thursday after a Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber rammed his explosive-ridden SUV into a convoy of 78 CRPF vehicle. Countries from across the world have condemned the attack and called for the isolation of Pakistan for funding terror groups.
