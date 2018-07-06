Tibetans-in-exile celebrated the 83rd birthday of Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lala today i.e. 6th July in Ladakh. Visuals of Dalai Lama cutting a cake in Ladakh were shared by news agency ANI. The 14th Dalai Lama received wishes from all corners, including politicals as everybody across the world consider him a promoter.

Everybody consider Dalai Lama as a promoter of peace across the world

Tibetan spiritual leader 14th Dalai Lama is celebrating his 83rd birthday today i.e. 6th July. Everybody, including politicians, administrators, actors, is wishing good health and deepest gratitude to his contribution towards world peace and giving teachings for entire human races. Dalai Lama celebrated his 83rd birthday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ladakh on Friday as visuals of him cutting a cake shared by news agency ANI. In Buddhism, the Dalai Lama plays a pivotal role in taking the religion ahead. Buddhists believe that the Dalai Lama is a reincarnation of a kind of spiritual being called a bodhisattva.

Check Twitterati reaction on 14th Dalai Lama 83rd birthday:

Feeling blessed to participate as a Chief Guest on the occasion of 83rd Birthday Anniversary of H. H. The 14th Dalai Lama at Samyeling Tibetan Settlement Colony at Majnu Ka Tila. pic.twitter.com/AUjQeXGeIq — Dr. Udit Raj, MP (@Dr_Uditraj) July 6, 2018

Warm birthday greetings to statesman and spiritual leader, His Holiness @DalaiLama. Admire your dedication to the service of humanity and promoting a universal religion of human kindness. Keep spreading happiness always!

“Be kind whenever possible. It is always possible.” pic.twitter.com/w9vcjgvl6F — ShivrajSingh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 6, 2018

Best wishes to His Holiness the Dalai Lama on his birthday. Thank you for your compassionate leadership and exemplary humanitarian work. Happy birthday @DalaiLama! pic.twitter.com/ms0RtOqeuE — Ken Juster (@USAmbIndia) July 6, 2018

Warm Birthday wishes to His Holiness, @DalaiLama ji. May you continue to inspire the world to work towards global peace, harmony and brotherhood. I pray for your long and healthy life. — Dr Raman Singh (@drramansingh) July 6, 2018

Spritual leader of Tibetans Dalai Lama ji turns 83 today. Happy birthday to the Holly saint .! pic.twitter.com/yhqILXmGiX — Himachal Congress (@INCHimachal) July 6, 2018

I pray to HH Dalai Lama and wish him gratitude and affection on his 83rd birthday. https://t.co/5ufuK8hLQA — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) July 6, 2018

Warm greetings to His Holiness, the @DalaiLama. I pray for his good health and long life. Blessed to have interacted with the great spiritual leader on many occasions. Sharing this golden moment. pic.twitter.com/cK8rUsC7PI — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) July 6, 2018

Long Live His Holiness @DalaiLama Ji. My deepest respect and best wishes on your 83rd birthday. May your messages of peace and humanity continue to spread happiness around the world. #DalaiLama pic.twitter.com/IOHa3wO6hs — Dr. Mahesh Sharma (@dr_maheshsharma) July 6, 2018

On the occasion of His Holiness @DalaiLama birthday, my children at Tawang celebrates by planting saplings ‘environment & climate change’ is a subject close to His Holiness heart. pic.twitter.com/KwUyhyxHTf — Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) July 6, 2018

