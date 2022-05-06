Saroornagar police in Hyderabad detained two relatives of Ashrin Sulthana alias Pallavi in connection with the murder of Billipuram Nagaraju on Thursday

Saroornagar police in Hyderabad detained two relatives of Ashrin Sulthana alias Pallavi in connection with the murder of Billipuram Nagaraju on Thursday.

Syed Mobin Ahmed, Ashrin Sulthana’s brother, and Mohammed Masood Ahmed have been named as the suspects.

According to the Saroornagar police, both of the accused were detained on Thursday and are being held in judicial custody before the Hon’ble Court.

LB Nagar’s DCP stated that a case was filed under IPC Section 302 and the SC/ST Act. However, the police is supposed to file an application with a fast-track court so that the trial can be completed quickly and the defendants punished. Meanwhile, the family of the victim would receive monetary and employment advantages.

On Wednesday night, a newlywed couple riding a bike was attacked with an iron rod and stabbed, with the guy being killed on the spot in Panjala Anil Kumar Colony of Saroornagar, Hyderabad.

According to authorities, both the suspects acquired a resentment against the deceased since he married Syed Mobin Ahmed’s sister.

For more than five years, Billipuram Nagaraju of the SC-Mala group and Ashrin Sulthana of the Muslim community were in love. They were high school classmates who attended the same high school and college. She is the accused Syed Mobin Ahmed’s sister. Mobin had earlier warned his sister for not being in relations with the opposite caste boy.

However, on the 30th of January 2022, she left her house in IDPL Colony, Balanagar, leaving her mobile phone behind. Nagaraju and Ashrin Sulthana married the next day at Arya Samaj in Hyderabad’s Old City.

Ashrin Sulthana, the deceased’s wife, said, “When the incident occurred, Syed Mobin Ahmed and five other persons were present. I just recognized my brother and had no idea who the other people were.”

She further stated, “At the signal, Nagaraju was beaten by five members. I pleaded with everyone to let us leave. Why did the general public show up now? Can’t the world see that he was murdered in front of everyone? At the light, I asked for assistance. I would not have been sad if I had died. By covering Nagaraju, I attempted to save him. However, five other people were pulling me away from him, and others were assaulting him.”

Despite the fact that Nagaraju was wearing a helmet, his skull was wounded.

Syed Mobin and Masood Ahmed were captured by ACP LB Nagar and his squad within hours, and the centering iron rod and knife used in the crime were seized.