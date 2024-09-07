Two Coaches of Indore-Jabalpur Overnight Express Derail In Madhya Pradesh

Early on Saturday morning, two coaches of the Indore-Jabalpur Overnight Express derailed at Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur.

According to officials, the incident occurred around 5:50 a.m., approximately 150 meters from the Jabalpur railway station platform. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries or casualties

Issuing statement CPRO of West Central Railway Harshit Shrivastava said, ”The train was coming from Indore. When it was heading towards Jabalpur railway station’s platform number 6, the train was moving slowly and 2 coaches derailed. All passengers are safe. The incident took place around 5:50 a.m. It derailed around 150 meters from the platform.”

