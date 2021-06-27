There are no immediate reports of any casualties or damage to any equipment and investigation underway along with civil agencies. However, the security forces have sealed the area to assess any further threat to security. Use of drones to drop bombs at the station has been suspected by security agencies. Reports say that drones were used to drop weapons in the past as it cannot be detected by radar. The defence spokesperson of Jammu urged media to restrain till the investigations are on and only report based on the official statement.

Two low intensity explosions within a gap of 5-10 minutes rocked the high security technical area of Jammu Air Force Station in the early hours of Sunday. The explosions took place around 1.45 am. The first blast ripped off the roof of a building and the second one was on the ground. In this incident, the political context is importance as the blasts happened days after the possibility of recommencement ofpolitical processes in the region made headlines.

Recently, the centre reached out to Kashmiri politicians to improve relations that were embittered after revocation of theArticle 370 scrapping region’s statehood and the special rights it enjoyed. Things were finally showing some improvement as the Kashmiri leadership agreed for dialogue with New Delhi, and the Centre too accelerated efforts to restore democracy in the Union Territory but at this point, these explosions have generated serious concerns. Though officials have not confirmed if they are treating it as an attack, but the Jammu and Kashmir Police have lodged a case under Section 16 and 18 of the UAPA Act and under relevant sections of the Explosives Act.

Indian Air Force senior officials, police and forensic experts rushed to the scene and a high level meeting was underway at the Air Force station, sources said. Defence minister RajnathSingh, who is on three-day visit to Ladakh, spoke to Vice Air Chief, Air Marshal H.S. Arora regarding explosions at the station. Rajnath Singh informed that Air Marshal VikramSingh would soon reach Jammu to review the two blasts.