A woman COVID-19 patient was allegedly sexually assaulted by the two staff members of Sharda Hospital. After knowing the matter, hospital authorities sacked the two and lodged an FIR against them.

A woman COVID-19 patient was allegedly sexually assaulted by two employees of a private hospital in Greater Noida where she was under medical observation. According to police, the woman, who had recently given birth, was admitted to Sharda Hospital for novel coronavirus treatment.

An official said hospital authorities were alerted about the matter and they lodged a complaint against the two at the Knowledge Park police station. Accused Luvkush and Praveen, a store worker and a sanitation worker, were booked under Indian Penal Code Section 354 (an attempt to outrage modesty) and further action will be initiated against them.

After the matter came to light, the hospital authorities also sacked them. Currently, they are in police custody, a Sharda Hospital spokesperson said. The spokesperson said the accused were hired by another agency for maintaining the store and sanitation department, however, after knowing the matter, some staff members complained to senior authorities and the two were immediately removed from their jobs.

The two have tendered an apology and the agency that appointed them has been notified about the matter, the hospital spokesperson said.

Maharashtra continued to be the worst-hit state with 14, 541 cases while Gujarat's will soon become the epicenter of COVID-19 as the numbers are staggeringly increasing, 5,804 cases have been accounted with 319 death toll.

319 death toll.

