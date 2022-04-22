An incidence of gunfire occurred at the Rohini court today (Friday) following a scuffle between two attorneys and their one client.

According to Pranav Tayal, DCP (Rohini), the fire shot at 9.40 a.m. took place after an argument erupted between two lawyers and a commoner outside gate number 7 (Mukarba Chowk side) of the Rohini Court, and a security guard from Nagaland armed police (NAP) intervened to stop the altercation.

The lawyers have, however, have urged a security assessment and a thorough investigation of the situation.

Meanwhile, Ex-president of the Rohini Court Bar Association, Advocate Rajeev Tehlan stated that, “Whatever transpired in the courtroom today has caused great distress. While a few lawyers attempted to defuse a problem involving a client misbehaving with his counsel, this police officer arrived with his AK 47 and opened fire on the ground. One of the attorneys was hurt around the stomach by the fragments of the fired bullet shell, as was a local citizen. “

Delhi Police took charge stating there were no fatalities, but two people suffered minor injuries.