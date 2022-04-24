According to the Jammu & Kashmir police, the encountered terrorists were found to be in possession of a number of weapons and ammo

Two Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Mirhama area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday.

According to the Jammu & Kashmir police, they were found to be in possession of a number of arms and ammunition.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Police, Vijay Kumar said, “Both of the terrorists murdered by the JeM are Pakistanis. Incriminating materials, weapons, and ammunition were recovered from their possession, including two AK rifles, seven AK magazines, and nine grenades.”

The encounter began after the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) received input regarding the hiding of three to four JeM terrorists in the area.

“Acting on the tip, a small team of Kulgam police and Indian Army had initiated the encounter and killed two terrorists there. Another two terrorists are yet to be found,” he added.

The IGP further stated that the operation was halted at night to remove people and that the fight would resume in the morning.