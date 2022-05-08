A Pakistani terrorist from the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was among two terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam area on Sunday

Jammu and Kashmir Police issued a statement saying “Both terrorists who were trapped were killed (in the Cheyan Devsar area of Kulgam). Arms and ammunition were recovered as incriminating materials.”

One among the two killed terrorist has been identified as Haider.

According to the Police, LeT terrorist had been operating in North Kashmir for more than two years and was also involved in various terror activities while the other terrorist caught was a local terrorist.

Ina tweet, Kashmir Zone Police stated “One Pakistani terrorist (Haider) from the LeT terror group and a local terrorist are currently engaged in a shootout. Haider was engaged in North Kashmir for over two years and was involved in a number of terror-related acts, according to the IGP Kashmir.”

The altercation began in the early hours of Sunday in Kulgam’s Cheyan Devsar area.