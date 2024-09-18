Two Men Drown In Yamuna River During Ganesh Visarjan; Search Operations Underway

Two men who were participating in Ganesh Visarjan drowned in the Yamuna River on Tuesday evening. They have been identified as 20-year-old Tashu and 24-year-old Vishal. As of Wednesday morning, their bodies have not been located.

Police and divers searched late into the night without success and are continuing the search this morning. The authorities are working to recover the bodies and are still trying to find the missing individuals.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, a young man identified as Harsh Mehra from Kila Mohalla in Ludhiana drowned in the Sutlej River while immersing an idol of Lord Ganesha. Harpreet Singh, in-charge of Ludhiana’s Ladhowal police station, stated, “A young man was swept away by the strong current of water in the Sutlej during Ganpati immersion on Friday evening. After receiving information about the incident, the body of the young man was recovered with the help of divers.” Singh also urged people to exercise caution during religious activities.

In a similar incident, eight people drowned while bathing in the Meshwo River in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar on Friday. The tragedy occurred in Vasna Sogathi village. Deputy SP Gandhinagar DT Gohil reported, “Nine youths from the village came to the dam on the Meshwo River at noon. They were bathing, and the idol of Lord Ganesh was also being immersed. One person began to drown while bathing, prompting others to attempt a rescue. We have recovered eight bodies so far.” He added, “An eyewitness said that only eight people drowned. We have recovered all the bodies, but SDRF and NDRF teams are still searching to ensure no one else is missing.”

NDRF Team Commander Lakhan Raghuvanshi confirmed, “The Gandhinagar NDRF team is actively engaged in the operation. We have recovered eight bodies, and according to local reports, one person remains unaccounted for. Our divers are working tirelessly.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too had expressed his condolences over the Gandhinagar tragedy, stating on X, “Deeply saddened by the news of the loss of life in the drowning incident in Dehgam taluka of Gujarat. My condolences to all the families who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy.”

(With ANI Inputs)

