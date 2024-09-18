Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Live Tv

Two Men Drown In Yamuna River During Ganesh Visarjan; Search Operations Underway

Two men who were participating in Ganesh Visarjan drowned in the Yamuna River on Tuesday evening. They have been identified as 20-year-old Tashu and 24-year-old Vishal. As of Wednesday morning, their bodies have not been located.

Two Men Drown In Yamuna River During Ganesh Visarjan; Search Operations Underway

Two men who were participating in Ganesh Visarjan drowned in the Yamuna River on Tuesday evening. They have been identified as 20-year-old Tashu and 24-year-old Vishal. As of Wednesday morning, their bodies have not been located.

Police and divers searched late into the night without success and are continuing the search this morning. The authorities are working to recover the bodies and are still trying to find the missing individuals.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, a young man identified as Harsh Mehra from Kila Mohalla in Ludhiana drowned in the Sutlej River while immersing an idol of Lord Ganesha. Harpreet Singh, in-charge of Ludhiana’s Ladhowal police station, stated, “A young man was swept away by the strong current of water in the Sutlej during Ganpati immersion on Friday evening. After receiving information about the incident, the body of the young man was recovered with the help of divers.” Singh also urged people to exercise caution during religious activities.

In a similar incident, eight people drowned while bathing in the Meshwo River in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar on Friday. The tragedy occurred in Vasna Sogathi village. Deputy SP Gandhinagar DT Gohil reported, “Nine youths from the village came to the dam on the Meshwo River at noon. They were bathing, and the idol of Lord Ganesh was also being immersed. One person began to drown while bathing, prompting others to attempt a rescue. We have recovered eight bodies so far.” He added, “An eyewitness said that only eight people drowned. We have recovered all the bodies, but SDRF and NDRF teams are still searching to ensure no one else is missing.”

NDRF Team Commander Lakhan Raghuvanshi confirmed, “The Gandhinagar NDRF team is actively engaged in the operation. We have recovered eight bodies, and according to local reports, one person remains unaccounted for. Our divers are working tirelessly.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too had expressed his condolences over the Gandhinagar tragedy, stating on X, “Deeply saddened by the news of the loss of life in the drowning incident in Dehgam taluka of Gujarat. My condolences to all the families who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy.”

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: 85-Year-Old Accused Of Molesting Domestic Help In Malabar Hill; Police Issue Notice

Filed under

Drown Ganesh visarjan Yamuna river

Also Read

INDIA Bloc Calls 24-Hour Bandh In Puducherry To Protest Power Tariff Hike And Pre-Paid Meters

INDIA Bloc Calls 24-Hour Bandh In Puducherry To Protest Power Tariff Hike And Pre-Paid Meters

Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: First Phase Sees 11.11% Voter Turnout

Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: First Phase Sees 11.11% Voter Turnout

CPI(M) Leader MY Tarigami Welcomes J&K Assembly Elections, Hopes For Change & Relief

CPI(M) Leader MY Tarigami Welcomes J&K Assembly Elections, Hopes For Change & Relief

Nine Dead, Over 2,800 Injured In Synchronised Pager Explosions Targeting Hezbollah In Lebanon

Nine Dead, Over 2,800 Injured In Synchronised Pager Explosions Targeting Hezbollah In Lebanon

CID Special Branch Seizes Over Rs 6 Crore Worth Of Methamphetamine And Heroin In Aizawl

CID Special Branch Seizes Over Rs 6 Crore Worth Of Methamphetamine And Heroin In Aizawl

Entertainment

Mickey 17: What Role Does Robert Pattinson Play In Bong Joon Ho’s Comeback After Parasite?

Mickey 17: What Role Does Robert Pattinson Play In Bong Joon Ho’s Comeback After Parasite?

IIFA 2024: Megastar Chiranjeevi Is Profoundly Grateful After Being Honoured With Outstanding Achievement In Indian Cinema

IIFA 2024: Megastar Chiranjeevi Is Profoundly Grateful After Being Honoured With Outstanding Achievement In Indian

Charlie Puth And Brooke Sansone Tie The Knot : Celebrate Long-Awaited Wedding In Montecito

Charlie Puth And Brooke Sansone Tie The Knot : Celebrate Long-Awaited Wedding In Montecito

IIFA 2024: Nandamuri Balakrishna Celebrates 50 Years Of Telugu Cinema

IIFA 2024: Nandamuri Balakrishna Celebrates 50 Years Of Telugu Cinema

IIFA Unveils ‘The Club by IIFA’: A Revolutionary App Set to Transform Fan Engagement

IIFA Unveils ‘The Club by IIFA’: A Revolutionary App Set to Transform Fan Engagement

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox