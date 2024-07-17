Two Minor Girls and Their Father Stabbed to Death by Deranged Lover in Saran, Bihar

A man and his two daughters were stabbed to death, allegedly by the deranged lover of one of the girls, in Dhanadih village in the Saran district of Bihar, police said on Wednesday. The man’s wife was hospitalized with injuries.

Saran Police reported that the two accused, Sudhanshu Kumar alias Roshan and Ankit Kumar from Rasulpur, murdered Tarakeshwar Singh alias Jhabar Singh and his two minor daughters with a sharp weapon at the victims’ residence on Tuesday night.

“Last night, we received information through Dial 112 that three people had been murdered with a sharp weapon on the roof of Tarakeshwar Singh’s house in Dhanadih village under Rasulpur police station,” police said in a statement.

Based on statements from Tarakeshwar Singh’s wife and intelligence gathered, the accused—Sudhanshu Kumar alias Roshan and Ankit Kumar—were taken into custody within an hour of the crime.

The police indicated that the triple murder stemmed from a love affair involving one of the deceased girls and Sudhanshu Kumar. The murder weapon was recovered from the scene.

All the bodies have been sent to Chapra Sadar Hospital for a postmortem.

(Inputs from ANI)



(Also Read: Ian Cameron, Former Rolls Royce Design Head Stabbed To Death)