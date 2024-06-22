Two People Drowned In Ramapuram Beach Whereas Two Went Missing

At Andhra Pradesh’s Ramapuram beach in the Bapatla district, two people perished and two more went missing in the water on Friday.

The police claim that while Nitin (22), Amul Raju (23), and Teja (21), the youths’ bodies were found, Kishore (22), and Teja (21), were gone.

The young people were recognized as residents of the Eluru district’s Pedavegi. Four young people from the Pedavegi hamlet spent their vacation at the beach in the Bapatla district’s Ramapuram. Four vanished while taking a sea dip. Deputy Superintendent of Police Prasad stated, “Of the two of them that have been located, two have been recovered.

This is a developing story …………

Show Full Article