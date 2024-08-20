Early Tuesday morning, the Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir experienced two significant back-to-back earthquakes, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The first earthquake, with a magnitude of 4.9 on the Richter scale, struck at approximately 6:45 AM. Shortly after, a second tremor with a magnitude of 4.8 was recorded, occurring at a depth of around 10 kilometres.

Despite the strength of these quakes, no immediate reports of casualties or major damage have been received. Local authorities are closely monitoring the situation and remain on alert for any further aftershocks or developments. The occurrence of two consecutive earthquakes has understandably caused concern among residents, but the situation appears to be under control as of now.

Baramulla, located in the seismically active region of the Kashmir Valley, has experienced earthquakes in the past, making it essential for residents to remain vigilant and prepared. Authorities are advising locals to stay informed through official channels and follow safety protocols in the event of any aftershocks.

The NCS continues to track seismic activity in the region, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Also Read: Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: Doctor’s Father Alleges Involvement Of More Than One Person, Says ‘Not….’