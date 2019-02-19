Two Surya Kiran trainer jets of Indian Air Force crash in Bengaluru: The accident took place when both the aircraft were rehearsing for the air show just a day before the Aero India Show 2019.

Two Hawk Advanced Jet Trainers (AJT) of the Surya Kiran Aerobatics Team (SKAT)) of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed after a collision at the Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Tuesday, but the pilots managed to eject safely, reports said. The accident took place when both the aircraft were rehearsing for the air show just a day before the Aero India Show 2019. The Bengaluru Police said one civilian was injured and the debris has fallen near ISRO layout in Yelahanka new town area.

In a similar incident on February 1, two senior pilots of the Indian Air Force flying a Mirage 2000 trainer fighter aircraft were killed after the aircraft crashed at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) airport in Bengaluru while taking off. Reports suggested that Squadron leader Siddharth Negi and Squadron leader Sameer Abrol who were flying the aircraft suffered serious injuries after the aircraft crashed while taking off this morning at the airport.

#WATCH Two aircraft of Surya Kiran Aerobatics Team crashed today at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru, during rehearsal for #AeroIndia2019. One civilian hurt. Both pilots ejected, the debris has fallen near ISRO layout, Yelahanka new town area. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/gJHWx6OtSm — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2019

On January 28, a SEPECAT Jaguar fighter jet of the Indian Air Force had crashed in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar a few minutes after it took off from the Gorakhpur airbase during the training session. The plan was in flames as soon as it hit the ground but the pilot managed to eject safely.

The IAF on Saturday carried out a massive demonstration of its firepower at Pokhran Range (Rajasthan) near the border with Pakistan. The demonstration named Vayu Shakti 2019 included almost all variants of its fighter jets and attack helicopters. It was attended by Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, Indian Air Force Chief BS Dhanoa, legendary Sachin Tendulkar and others. The demonstration comprised of indigenously-developed platforms like Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), Akash surface-to-air missile and Astra air-to-air missile. The Indian Air Force also demonstrated the upgraded MiG-29 fighter jet in an air-to-ground role.

