Jammu and Kashmir Police along with the Indian Army and Central Reserve Police Force neutralized two terrorists on Saturday in the Pampore district of Jammu and Kashmir.



In this regard, the Jammu and Kashmir police in a press release said, “Based on specific intelligence input regarding likely presence of some terrorists in Drangbal, Pampore, a joint operation was launched by Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF on the night of October 15, 2021.” It read, “While laying of initial cordon around the suspected area, terrorists opened fire on the troops from a house. A call for surrender by the security forces went unheeded by the terrorists. The trapped terrorists opened indiscriminate fire on the security forces, which was effectively retaliated to by the forces, resulting in the neutralization of two hardcore terrorists.”

Terrorists neutralised have been identified by the police as Umar Mustaq Khandey and Shahid Khursheed Dar. One AK-47 and other warlike stores were recovered from the encounter site.