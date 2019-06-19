BJP's two-term MP from Kota, Rajasthan is NDA nominee for the Lok Sabha speaker post and has the backing of not only NDA partners but opposition including the Congress as well. President Ram Nath Kovind has scheduled the Lok Sabha speaker election for today.

BJP’s two-term MP from Rajasthan’s Kota, Om Birla is set to be elected next Lok Sabha speaker. The NDA nominated Birla for the speaker’s post on Tuesday and the election is likely to be held today. Birla, 57 represents the Kota-Bundi constituency and was earlier elected to the Rajasthan assembly twice before he contested the LS polls.

Reportedly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi only suggested Birla’s name for the post and his election to the high office given the dominant position of the ruling NDA in the House and the absence of any other candidate. Interestingly, Birla has the backing of not only NDA partners including the AIADMK but the YSR Congress and the Biju Janata Dal as well. Apart from that, 10 parties including National People’s Party, Mizo National Front, Lok Janshakti Party, YSRCP, JDU, AIADMK, APNA DAL, have also extended support to Birla’s candidature for the post of Lok Sabha Speaker.

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) had passed a resolution to support NDA candidate Om Birla for his candidature for the post of Lok Sabha Speaker. Om Birla filed his nomination at about 12 pm yesterday.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said Congress and its UPA partners by yesterday evening also extended support to Birla’s nomination for Lok Sabha speaker post.

In this year’s Lok Sabha election, Birla defeated Congress’s Ramnarayan Meena with a huge margin of over 2.5 lakh votes in the Kota-Bundi Lok Sabha seat.

He will be replacing Sumitra Mahajan for the Lok Sabha speaker post. As a prominent Vaishya face in the BJP’s state unit, Biral has a background of managing cooperative societies in Rajasthan and Gujarat.

Birla had been the chairperson of the Rajasthan Rajya Sahakari Upbhokta Sangh from 1992 to 1995 and vice-president of the National Cooperative Consumer’s Federation of India in New Delhi.

