Pitching for having simultaneous elections in the country, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday said that having elections every 5 years will result in better governance at both Centre and State. Arun Jaitley said from both governance and expenditure point of view, to have 2-3 elections every year is a serious challenge. At least if elections are held every 5 years India will see comfortable governance at the Centre and state.

Once again pitching for simultaneous elections in the nation, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday said that having elections every 5 years will result in better governance at both Centre and State. Arun Jaitley said that from both the governance and expenditure point of view, to have 2-3 elections every year is a serious challenge. At least if elections are held every 5 years India will see comfortable governance at the Centre and state, and policy formulation. He said it would also result in lesser expenditure. This is not the first time when the government was seen raising the issue of simultaneous elections in the nation as in the past too, other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have pitched the idea of having simultaneous elections.

A couple of weeks earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Rajya Sabha speech in the Budget Session of the Parliament had pitched his voice for having simultaneous General and Assembly elections together. PM Modi had said, “Let us have a constructive discussion on holding simultaneous Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections in various states.” Prior to that, Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee had dared the ruling BJP to hold simultaneous elections in all BJP-ruled states, along with parliamentary polls, in line with the idea being pushed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Participating in a debate on the motion of thanks to the President’s speech in the Lok Sabha, Banerjee had said that the idea was impractical and against the Constitution, and threw a challenge at the Prime Minister to hold elections in the BJP-ruled states like Gujarat, Assam and Uttar Pradesh, along with the Centre.

