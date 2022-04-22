Two Ukrainian nationals were held by police at Badarpur railway station in Assam's Karimganj district while moving travelling to Delhi

Two Ukrainian nationals were held by police at Badarpur railway station in Assam’s Karimganj district at a time when Ukraine and Russia are at odds, forcing many Ukrainians to escape to other countries for safety.

On Thursday night, police detained Ukrainian people aboard the Agartala Firozpur Express train.

The two foreign nationals identified as Trischanisk Voladimir (39) and Najari Bhojniuk (21) were discovered by railway authorities during a normal check-up.

The Government Railway Police official, Dulon Boro stated, “We apprehended them on the Tripura Sundari express. When we asked them to show us valid documentation such as a passport or a visa, they were unable to do so. We found some Bangladeshi cash notes, shoes, shirts, and other stuff, as well as four suitcases in their hands. We’re attempting to reach out to the Ukraine Embassy in New Delhi.”

The duo boarded 14619 Agartala Firozpur Cantt Express train from Agartala station and was moving towards the national capital.