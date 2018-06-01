Two BJP MLAs from Uttar Pradesh have alleged that the government lost in the recently concluded bypolls due to the rising corruption. Hitting out at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the two BJP MLAs though praised the Modi government but at the same blamed the CM for not being able to tackle the corruption.

Two BJP MLAs said that large-scale corruption done during his rule is one of the main reason why the Yogi government has faced defeat in the recent bypolls in the state

Trouble for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath just doesn’t seem to end as after the defeat in bypolls two MLAs of the BJP has now hit out at the government over the issue of corruption. Launching a scathing attack at the chief minister, the two BJP MLAs said that large-scale corruption done during his rule is one of the main reason why the Yogi government has faced defeat in the recent bypolls in the state.

The two BJP MLAs represent Hardoi and Ballia though praised the Modi government but at the same time criticised Yogi Adityanath for not being able to control corruption in the state. Hardoi BJP MLA on Friday alleged that officers under the Yogi Adityanath government are corrupt.

Speaking on the defeat faced by the BJP in the recently concluded bypolls in the state, BJP MLA Shyam Prakash said that farmers are not happy in the Yogi government and also listed various other reasons due to which the party faced defeat in the bypolls.

Concerned about the rising corruption in the state, the BJP MLA said, “Corruption, as compared to last government, is on a rise. That’s the reason of my resentment.” UP cabinet minister Om Prakash Rajbhar also claimed that the corruption in BJP government is on a rise.

Sharing the same concern for the party, another BJP MLA Surendra Singh from in Ballia district from Beria assembly said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not campaign for the bypolls but Yogi Adityanath did, therefore, it is the chief minister who had lost the elections. “The entire government is involved in corruption and the people are not getting the benefit of the welfare schemes,” Singh added.

