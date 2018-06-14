A video of a 72-year-old woman from Madhya Pradesh went viral on social media after her hard work came to light. The woman in the video is seen teaching people how to do typewriting. Even Virender Sehwag took to his official Twitter account to share the video calling the lady a superwoman.

A video of a 72-year-old woman from Madhya Pradesh has become an inspiration for thousands of people on social media after her hard work as a typist at the Sehore district collector went viral. The old woman named Laxmi Verma teaches people how to type out documents on a typewriter in Hindi. She came to limelight through a Twitter poster due to the speed and accuracy of her typing skills. Virender Sehwag took to his official Twitter account to share the video calling the lady a superwoman. In the video, the woman is seen teaching people how to type on a manual typewriter instead of a latest electric typewriter.

According to sources, the lady started working at a printing firm in Indore where she learnt how to type soon after the woman had a dispute with her husband. She has been working since 2008 in Sehore. The woman was in shock to learn that she was a celebrity and that people want to interview her. She has been working in Sehore district for the past 12 years and has learnt how to type while working at a printing press company in Indore. Former district collector Raghvendra Singh helped her to start the work.

This Video Is From Madhya Pradesh Where An Old Lady Infront Of Collector Office Works As A Hindi Typist And Types Documents And Drafts Of People.

Look At Her Speed And Enthusiasm At The Age When Most Of The Older Ones Stop Working. Let's Make Her Famous As A Mark Of Respect. pic.twitter.com/BLImI6d2ZD — ☬ SINGH ਸਿੰਘ ☬ 🇮🇳 (@HatindersinghR) June 10, 2018

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More