A video of a 72-year-old woman from Madhya Pradesh has become an inspiration for thousands of people on social media after her hard work as a typist at the Sehore district collector went viral. The old woman named Laxmi Verma teaches people how to type out documents on a typewriter in Hindi. She came to limelight through a Twitter poster due to the speed and accuracy of her typing skills. Virender Sehwag took to his official Twitter account to share the video calling the lady a superwoman. In the video, the woman is seen teaching people how to type on a manual typewriter instead of a latest electric typewriter.

According to sources, the lady started working at a printing firm in Indore where she learnt how to type soon after the woman had a dispute with her husband. She has been working since 2008 in Sehore. The woman was in shock to learn that she was a celebrity and that people want to interview her. She has been working in Sehore district for the past 12 years and has learnt how to type while working at a printing press company in Indore. Former district collector Raghvendra Singh helped her to start the work.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

 