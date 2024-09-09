UAE Crown Prince Plants Sapling At Rajghat, Continuing Three-Generation Tradition

On Monday, Crown Prince Khaled Bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) became the third generation of his ruling family to plant a sapling at Rajghat, the memorial dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi.

In 1992, Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founding father and first president of the UAE, planted an Aaaltas (Cassia Fistula) sapling at Rajghat during his visit to India. His son, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who is the current president of the UAE, followed this tradition by planting a Molshri (Mimusops Elengi) sapling at the same memorial in 2016.

On Monday, Crown Prince Khaled planted an Amaltas sapling, further strengthening this legacy. This event marked the first time in the history of Rajghat that three generations from a single country have each planted trees to honor Mahatma Gandhi, according to officials.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted the significance of this act, noting, “In the footsteps of the Mahatma for a greener planet: Continuing a historic tradition, HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, planted a sapling at Rajghat today, highlighting the India-UAE sustainability connect and Mahatma’s universal teachings.”

The sustainability partnership is a key aspect of the multifaceted relationship between India and the UAE. Sheikh Khaled also observed a minute’s silence and laid a wreath at the memorial, paying respect to Mahatma Gandhi and his contributions to India’s development. Additionally, he attended to the trees planted by his late father and grandfather.

In his guestbook message, Sheikh Khaled wrote: “Mahatma Gandhi will always be immortalized in the hearts of his people and the entire world for his sacrifices that promoted the values of love and peace. Similarly, our Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed, instilled these same noble values worldwide through his legacy of generosity and humanitarian action.”

Rajghat is the memorial where Mahatma Gandhi was cremated on January 31, 1948, following his assassination. It has been customary for visiting dignitaries to plant a sapling at the site. Since 1950, close to 200 saplings have been planted by foreign dignitaries and VVIPs, including figures such as Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, former US President Dwight D. Eisenhower, former UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, and Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev.

