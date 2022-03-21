The 36-member delegation will be hosted by the Jammu and Kashmir government for three days. The visit comes months after J&K governor Manoj Sinha’s visit to Dubai.

Ahead of OIC meet in Islamabad this week, a high level UAE delegation has reached Kashmir to explore new business opportunities. The 36-member delegation will be hosted by the Jammu and Kashmir government for three days. The visit comes months after J&K governor Manoj Sinha’s visit to Dubai.

Interestingly, the visit also signifies the valley’s economic transformation, investment potential and UAE’s interest to invest in J&K, despite Islamabad repeatedly trying to rake up the Kashmir issue at OIC.

J&K LG Manoj Sinha, Principal Secretary of Industries and Commerce and other officials will showcase investment opportunities across entrepreneurship, tourism and hospitality sector to the delegation over the course of next 3-4 days.

Speaking about the business opportunities in India, LT Governor Manoj Sinha, while addressing the Investors summit in Dubai, had said that big business groups from UAE have shown interest in investing in Jammu and Kashmir, marking the beginning of a new and comprehensive partnership.