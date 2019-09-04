The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday declared Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar, 1993 Mumbai blast accused Dawood Ibrahim, Lashkar-e-Taiba leader Hafiz Muhammad Saeed and 26/11 mastermind Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi individual terrorists under a new amendment to the Unlawful Activities Prevention Amendment (UAPA) Bill, 1967.

The Rajya Sabha had passed the bill on August 2, thus paving the way for it to become law. The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act, 2019 was cleared in the upper house with 147 votes in favour while there were 42 who voted against it.

Congress-led Opposition opposed the bill citing concerns of misuse of the act. However, Home Minister Amit Shah had asserted that amendments to the act were necessary as it was important for investigation agencies to be ‘four steps;’ ahead of terrorists.

Congress leader P Chidambaram said his party was not against the bill given it was introduced by the party itself, however, they could not support the amendments proposed by BJP-led NDA that did not distinguish between unlawful activities and terrorist activities.

Masood Azhar, Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, Dawood Ibrahim Zaki-ur-Rehman-Lakhvi declared terrorists under UAPA by Home Ministry:

1) Masood Azhar (Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief): Masood Azhar is the founder and leader of the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed. On 1 May 2019, the United Nations Security Council had listed Masood Azhar as an international terrorist. Jaish is responsible for several terror attacks in India. In December 1999, Masood Azhar’s men had hijacked an Indian Airlines Flight 814 (IC814) en route from Kathmandu in Nepal to New Delhi to secure his release. The JeM terrorists also carried out an attack on Parliament in December 2001. Apart from that, Jaish is also responsible for the 2008 Mumbai attacks, 2016 Pathankot attack and 2019 Pulwama terror attack.

2) Hafiz Muhammad Saeed (Lashkar-e-Taiba founder): Hafiz Muhammad Saeed is a co-founder of terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the chief of Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD). The United States had announced a bounty of $10 million on Saeed for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai attacks that killed 164 civilians. The UN-designated terrorist is also listed on the NIA Most Wanted list. Saeed was involved in the 13 December 2001 attack on the Lok Sabha.

3) Dawood Ibrahim (1993 Mumbai blasts mastermind): Mumbai born Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar is a terrorist, underworld don and drug dealer. In 2003, Dawood was designated as a global terrorist by the government of India and the United States with a reward of US$25 million over his head for his involvement in the 1993 Bombay bombings. Apart from that, he was named No.3 on The World’s 10 Most Wanted Fugitives by the FBI and Forbes. Dawood Ibrahim, who heads the organised crime syndicate D-Company, is currently hiding in Pakistan. The underworld don is wanted on the charges of murder, extortion, targeted killing, drug trafficking, terrorism and various other cases.

4) Zaki-ur-Rehman-Lakhvi (26/11 terror attack accused): Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhavi, born in Punjab, Pakistan is a leader of the terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba. Lakhavi is blacklisted on India’s NIA Most Wanted list. He is accused in the 26/11 terror attack as Indian officials named him one of four planners behind the November 2008 attack in Mumbai. Lakhavi is also accused as the mastermind behind the 2006 bombing of the Mumbai rail network that killed more than 200 and left 700 people injured. Zaki ur Rehman Lakhvi was arrested by the Pakistan armed forces in December 2008 from a LeT training camp near Muzafarabad in Pak-occupied Kashmir. He was released from the custody on bail on April 10, 2015.

