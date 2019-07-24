UAPA Bill debate in Lok Sabha: As a mark of protest against the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act Bill 2019, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Shashi Tharoor staged a walkout in Lok Sabha today. The party demanded the controversial bill should be sent to a Standing Committee for further review.

UAPA Bill debate in Lok Sabha, Amit Shah Vs Asaduddin Owaisi on UAPA Bill, anti-terror bill debate in LS: The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act Bill 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday after a verbal debate. The anti-terror bill which was put to vote garnered 287 votes in its favour while only 8 members voted against it, reports said. If controversial changes to a counter-terrorism law are cleared in Parliament, the government can designate individuals suspected to have terror links as terrorists. The Opposition is opposing this flaw in the bill tooth and nail.

Responding to objections over UAPA Amendment bill, Union Home Minister Amit Shah rejected AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s claims that the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act Bill 2019 (UAPA) fosters anti-Muslim bias in the country. Shah told Owaisi that he should know the bill was brought when he was in power during the UPA rule and the Congress made the bill stringent. What the AIMIM chief did then was right and what the home minister is doing now is also right, shah said.

The home minister said there should be a provision in the country to declare an individual a terrorist because most of the countries, including the US, Pakistan, China, Israel, the European Union and even the UN, have their own set of rules and regulations to deal with terror-related cases and individuals. In this country, a lot of people, who are involved in social work, are working respectably and the police are not going after them, but the government has no sympathy for those who work for Urban Maoism, he added.

Speaking on the bill, Shah said the present UAPA bill gives full room for a free and fair trial and deals with every aspect of terror law. The previous Manmohan Singh government had introduced the bill and made it stringent, he said. Execution of the anti-terror bill is important because terror is in the mindset of the terrorists and the government should attack that mindset, not the terrorists.

Demanding to send the controversial bill to a Standing Committee for further review, several Congress MPs staged a walkout in Lok Sabha today. The Opposition members, who walked out of the Lok Sabha, are Sonia Gandhi, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Shashi Tharoor. Speaking on the bill, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said individual rights shouldn’t be curbed at any cost and the government must protect the right to dissent as many of the politicians present in Lok Sabha started their career as activists.

On the other hand, AIMIM chief Owaisi blamed both the Congress and the BJP for introducing the draconian bill. He said when the Congress was in power, they’re bigger than the BJP and when they lose power they become big brothers of Muslims. Earlier in the day, the Opposition had decided to demand that 7 bills out of 16 bills, including RTI amendment bill, Triple Talaq Bill and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act Bill, in Rajya Sabha be sent to Joint Select Committee.

